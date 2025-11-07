Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 11,071 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 228.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

MasTec Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.88. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $224.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,930,869.56. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.