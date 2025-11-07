What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for MDGL FY2025 Earnings?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.92). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($23.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.59 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $30.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $46.70 EPS.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $287.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $527.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL opened at $488.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $496.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,380.40. This trade represents a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 68,618 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $364.04 per share, with a total value of $24,979,696.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,859,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,783,487.64. This trade represents a 3.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and have sold 248,642 shares worth $91,388,103. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 36,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.