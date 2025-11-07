RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF $ALLW

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Get SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF alerts:

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ALLW opened at $28.51 on Friday. SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $638.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.