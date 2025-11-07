Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 12,995 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,285 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

