Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Position Trimmed by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $56,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.2% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $205.63 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

