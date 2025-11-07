Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,471 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $76,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $789,943,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after acquiring an additional 666,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 241.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,039,000 after purchasing an additional 605,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after purchasing an additional 324,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Shares of ELV opened at $315.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

