Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $24.94 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,487,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,263 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $24,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.