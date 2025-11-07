Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $721,000 in Eversource Energy $ES

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $75.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

