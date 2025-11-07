Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,883.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $40,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

