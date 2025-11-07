Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,645 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MRVL opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.