Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 110.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.
Golar LNG Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -559.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.98.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
