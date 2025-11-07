Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 110.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -559.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.98.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.