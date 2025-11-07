Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 2,931 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

