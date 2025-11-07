RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.1% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $751.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

