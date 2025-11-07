KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd Invests $7.41 Million in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 756,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. AvidXchange comprises about 1.4% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.37% of AvidXchange as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.79.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.