Sterling Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of CACI International worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.75.

CACI International Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:CACI opened at $584.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. CACI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $596.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

