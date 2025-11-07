Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $787.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $777.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

