Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,338 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 149.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $287,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Intuit stock opened at $653.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.