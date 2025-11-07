RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 3,159 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.7% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,403,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 303,991 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

