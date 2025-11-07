Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.31.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $607.84 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

