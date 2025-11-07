Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.