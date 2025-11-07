Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 180.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 512.8% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $177.95 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

