Reston Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

