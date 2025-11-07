Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,265 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE LOW opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.