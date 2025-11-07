Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 6,110 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

