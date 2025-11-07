Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by Shade Tree Advisors LLC

Shade Tree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTEB opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

