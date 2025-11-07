Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

