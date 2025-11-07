Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 1,167 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 0.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 35.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 62.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $126.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

