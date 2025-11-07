Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 170,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 68,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $133.69 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

