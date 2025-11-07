Nvwm LLC Purchases 10,087 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24,602.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

