Nvwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 88,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $7,390,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.