Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.99.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

