Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 79.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.33 per share, for a total transaction of $38,433.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,866. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $377.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.21. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.