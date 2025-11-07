Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after purchasing an additional 291,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $233.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

