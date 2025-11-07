iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA Stake Reduced by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

