Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2%

COPX stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

