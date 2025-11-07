Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral” Rating

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 11.5%

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $928.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 298,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 230,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

