Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Neil Hunt Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Neil Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $213,220.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,639.02. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $104.82 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.07, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 456.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after buying an additional 1,563,449 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Roku by 123.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,723,000 after acquiring an additional 606,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 38,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 488,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 491.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 467,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

