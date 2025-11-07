Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 140,488 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 140,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,007,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,688.84. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,499.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

