ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $29.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.18.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $43,282.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,146 shares in the company, valued at $538,377.16. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 728.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

