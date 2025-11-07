Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Insider Vineet Kshirsagar Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total value of $151,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,818.39. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $236.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $247.16.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Standex International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 29.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.