Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

AFRM stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 507.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. Affirm has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock valued at $148,662,354. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 893.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 165,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 5.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

