OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,964 U.S. Bancorp $USB

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,509 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

