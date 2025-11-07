Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $191.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 356.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

