BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $56.82 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,925. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $186,026 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 110.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

