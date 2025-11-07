Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to “Buy”

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%.The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 37,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.