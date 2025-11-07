BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AARD stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $214.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

Insider Transactions at Aardvark Therapeutics

In other Aardvark Therapeutics news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 6,000 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,484 shares in the company, valued at $851,255.88. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,543,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,909,089.44. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $305,630 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

