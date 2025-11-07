BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AARD stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $214.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

Insider Transactions at Aardvark Therapeutics

In other Aardvark Therapeutics news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 6,000 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,484 shares in the company, valued at $851,255.88. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,543,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,909,089.44. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $305,630 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Analyst Recommendations for Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

