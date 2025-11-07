United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 92,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8%

UPS stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

