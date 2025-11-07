Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4%

GDXJ stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

