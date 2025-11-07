Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 1.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $580.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.19. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.MSCI’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

