Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97,250.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

